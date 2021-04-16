Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2026|| Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health; Carl Zeiss AG; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Global medical imaging workstations market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1773.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of innovative product variations being marketed by major manufacturers along with increased focus on advancing the solution offerings associated with the product.

This Medical Imaging Workstations market report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for generating this Medical Imaging Workstations market research report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical imaging workstations market are Accuray Incorporated; Alma IT Systems; Ampronix; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health; Carl Zeiss AG; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medicor Imaging; Pie Medical Imaging B.V.; NVIDIA Corporation; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Cerner Corporation; Materialise; Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd; HP Development Company, L.P.; afcindustries.com; Chimaera GmbH; Metaltronica S.p.A.; PLANMED OY; PaxeraHealth and Ultraviol among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and patient pool suffering from various disorders requiring imaging diagnostic procedures; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing preference of consumers to utilize medical imaging workstations; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Formulation of various healthcare facilities is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growth in adoption of digital operations to improve operations and automate the medical imaging processes; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints

Large financial costs associated with the product offerings is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Lack of technically knowledgeable professionals competent to handle these systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market

By Modality

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Mammography

Direct Digital Radiography

Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography

Others

By Components

Visualization Software

Display Units

Display Controller Cards

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Others

By Usage Mode

Thin Client

Thick Client

By Application

Diagnostic Imaging

Clinical Review

Advanced Imaging

3D Imaging

Others

By Clinical Specialty Type

Oncology

Cardiology

General Imaging/Radiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Orthopedics

Liver

Neuro

Breast Health

Urology

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

