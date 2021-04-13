Global Medical Device Packaging Market Forecasted $27.25 Bn Growth By 2026, A Report By CONSTANTIA; DuPont; Klöckner Pentaplast; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Medical Device Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 27.25 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 43.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to innovations in packaging products offering and services.

New Medical Device Packaging Market Developments in 2020

In January 2020, Sonoco Products Company acquired Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC and Plastique, manufacturer of thermoformed packaging serving healthcare. This acquisition will enhance the quality of products being given to their customers while increasing the product portfolio of the company.

Key Market Competitors: Amcor Limited; Aphena Pharma Solutions; Beacon Converters, Inc.; Berry Global Inc.; WestRock Company; CLONDALKIN GROUP; CONSTANTIA; DuPont; Klöckner Pentaplast; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.; Klöckner Pentaplast; Oliver; Placon; Plastic Ingenuity; Printpack; Sealed Air; SIGMA MEDICAL SUPPLIES CORP.; Technipaq Inc.; Tekni-Plex; 3M; TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.; Wihuri Oy; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; Placon; Bemis Company, Inc.; Gerresheimer AG; Ahlstrom-Munksjö; Huhtamäki; are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Market Drivers

Growth of the overall medical devices market is expected to act as a driver for the market growth; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Need for longer shelf-life of the medical devices which has resulted in growth of demand for effective medical device packaging products; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint

Presence of strict requirements and regulations regarding the packaging services and materials used in the packaging of medical devices set by the various organizations; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Medical Device Packaging Market

By Products Pouches Trays Clamshell Packs Wrap Films Bags Boxes Cans Others

By Accessories Labels Lidding Others

By Material Glass Aluminum Paper & Paperboard Plastics Tyvek Others

By End-Users Medical Manufacturing Contract Packaging Retail Packaging Others

By Distribution Channel Direct Retail

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



