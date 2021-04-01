Engineering Thermoplastics Market – Expected to Boost the Global Industry Growth in the Near Future

The global Engineering Thermoplastics market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Engineering Thermoplastics industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Engineering Thermoplastics study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

3M (United States), Arkema (France), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (United States), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Imerys (France), Ascend Performance Materials (United States), BASF (Germany), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Greene, Tweed (United States) and DuPont (United States)

Engineering thermoplastics are majorly used in the manufacturing process. These are used for durable assemblies which required to withstand demanding environment including industrial usage or weather cycles. These are low cost, strong, sturdy, and lightweight. It can easily be molded into any shapes and forms. These plastics are offered more design flexibility as compared to creating complex shapes. This offers unique performance across a wide temperature range. These plastics are used in various applications with exposure to weather and UV. Basically, they are having the simplest molecular structure, with chemically independent macromolecules. As few thermoplastics are used industrially in the two forms one is thermoplastics and the other is thermoset. The thermoplastic consumption is much more around 80% more than the total plastic consumption.

by Type (Acrylonitrile, Butadiene, and Styrene (ABS), Acrylic, Polycarbonate, Nylon, Composites, Polyester, Urethane, Rigid PVC), Application (Wheel Covers, Engine Covers, Instrument Panels, Automotive Trim, Cooling Fans and Shrouds, Under The Hood Parts, Tooling and Appliance Parts), End Users (Automotive, Chemical, Electrical, Consumer Products, Home Appliance, Sports)

In Jan 2019, Celanese Corporation announced the acquisition of Next Polymer Ltd., as India’s leading engineering thermoplastic s compounders. The agreement provides Celanese rapid growing business and established it as a leader in the Indian ETP market.

In Oct 2019, SABIC announced the launch of its polycarbonate-based renewable feedstock as part of its TRUCIRCLE. This shows SABIC’s strategic initiatives to extend its offering for the production polycarbonate resin based on the incorporation of renewable feedstock, in the engineering thermoplastics (ETP) portfolio.

The Engineering Thermoplastics industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Engineering Thermoplastics market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Engineering Thermoplastics industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Engineering Thermoplastics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

The report highlights Engineering Thermoplastics market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Engineering Thermoplastics market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Chapter 1 Global Engineering Thermoplastics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

