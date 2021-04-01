Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market : Huge Demand and Future Scope for Revenue by 2025

The global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market include;

ExxonMobil Chemical, Inc. (United States), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Haltermann Carless (Germany), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (United States), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (United States), Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corporation (Japan), Rb Products, Inc. (United States), Brenntag Canada, Inc. (Canada), Hammond Chemicals Limited (United Kingdom) and Barrettine Group (United Kingdom)

Definition

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents are the Solvents That Do Not Contain a Benzene Ring. They are Composed of Either Saturated, Long Straight Chain or Branched Chain or Cyclic Paraffins. These are Produced by the Distillation of Crude Oil by the Appropriate Boiling Point Range Fraction. These Solvents are Widely Used as Diluents the Paints & Thinners & as Carriers for Aerosols & Disinfectants. They Also Find Their Usage in Oil Extraction & Degreasing.

The Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mineral Spirits, Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha, Gasoline, Kerosene, Hexane, Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Rubbers & Polymers, Ink, Others), Purity (More Than 99.5 Percent, 99.5 Percent, Less than 99.5 Percent), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales)

Market Drivers

Growth in the Construction Industry Owing to Increased Investment in the Infrastructure Sector Coupled With the Rise in the Disposable Income of People

Increased Adoption of Paints & Coatings Industry

Market Trend

Surging Usage of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents in Different Industries

Restraints

The Rising Awareness About Environmental-Friendly & Green Products as an Alternative to Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents

Opportunities

There is an Increased Opportunity for the Market Expansion, Owing To the Rise in the Utilization of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents in the Automotive Industry

There are Growing Prospects for Growth of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents, Due to its Utilization in Rubber Industry

The Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market

The report highlights Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, West Europe or Southeast Asia.



