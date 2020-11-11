Personal and Entry Level Storage Market 2020 – 2023: Company Profiles, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Global Segments, Industry Trends, Landscape and Demand

Personal and Entry Level Storage Market Synopsis:

The personal & entry level storage market is predicted to touch USD 94.63 billion at a 25.5% CAGR between 2017- 2023 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. The personal and entry level storage, simply put, is the use of technology for retaining and storing data through PCs or other gadgets. The storage of data is crucial and businesses & consumers depend on it for preserving information varying from business-critical information to personal photos.

Various factors are propelling the Personal and Entry Level Storage Market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include low cost, increasing use of tablets, laptops, and smartphones that has boosted the amount of data generated, technological advances such as 5G and IPV6, the rising volume of digital data, growing need for data backup, and demand for data analytics with machine learning (ML) & artificial intelligence (AI).

On the contrary, increased carbon footprint owing to no green data center solutions for storage, concerns about privacy and security, and the COVID-19 impact are factors that may limit the global personal and entry level storage (PELS) market growth over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Key players profiled in the global personal and entry level storage market report include Symantec Corporation (US), Seagate Technology (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Scality, Inc. (US), Simplivity Corp. (US), Tintri, Inc. (US), Nutanix, Inc. (US), Pure Storage, Inc. (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), NetApp, Inc. (US) , Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US) , and Dell Inc. (US).

Market Segmentation:

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global personal and entry level storage market based on vertical, technology, storage system, and product.

By component, the global personal and entry level storage market is segmented into non-cloud storage and cloud-based storage. Of these, the non-cloud storage will lead the market over the forecast period.

By storage system, the global personal and entry level storage market is segmented into software-defined storage (SDS), unified storage, network-attached storage (NAS), cloud storage, and direct-attached. Of these, the NAS segment will dominate the market over the forecast period while the cloud storage segment is predicted to grow at a high CAGR.

By technology, the global personal and entry level storage market is segmented into solid-state storage and magnetic storage. Of these, the solid-state storage segment is predicted to have a major share over the forecast period.

By vertical, the global personal and entry level storage market is segmented into business and consulting, manufacturing, media and entertainment, education and research, government and defense, utilities, healthcare and life science, telecommunications and IT, consumer goods and retail, financial services and insurance (BFSI), banking, and others. Of these, the media and entertainment segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period and the healthcare segment will grow at the highest CAGR.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the personal and entry level storage market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. The presence of several personal and entry level providers is adding to the global personal and entry level storage market growth in the region. The US has the maximum share in the market but is likely to face some challenges to boost their total carbon footprint owing to a shortage of eco-friendly storage solutions.

The personal & entry level storage market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. High internet reach is leading in excess volume of digital data generation that is boosting the personal and entry level storage market growth in the region. The UK and France have a maximum share in the market.

The personal & entry level storage market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Increasing adoption in South Korea, India, Singapore, China, and Japan is adding to the personal and entry level storage market growth in the region.

The global personal and entry level storage market in the MEA is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Affordable cost, the high volume of digital data, and increasing internet penetration are adding to the personal and entry level market growth in the region. Besides, these regions are predicted to provide vendors with ample opportunities as most countries have not adopted personal and entry level storage yet.

