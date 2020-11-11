Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market 2020 – 2022: Global Trends, Historical Study, Business Share, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Future Scope and Industry Profit Growth

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Overview:

The incorporation of a layer of security with fingerprints is expected to motivate the security industry globally. Reports that deliver insights into the semiconductor and electronics technology industry has been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on industry verticals that judge the market progress and options for growth. A USD 13 billion income is anticipated to be bolstered by the end of 2022, with a 22 % CAGR.

The prerequisite to ensure a heightened level of security is anticipated to motivate The Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market considerably. The AFIS Industry is projected to achieve momentum in terms of its growth as data threats become more prevalent. Moreover, the need to digitize criminal records that will enable the safeguarding of global security is anticipated to boost the automated fingerprint identification system industry.

Major Key Players:

The principal companies in the automated fingerprint identification system market are Safran Identity & Security (U.S.), 3M Cogent, Inc. (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Biometrics4ALL (U.S.), Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), M2SYS Technology (U.S.), Afix Technologies Inc (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), HID Global Corporation (U.S.), M2SYS Technology (U.S.) and others.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2500

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Competitive Analysis:

The enhancement of substitute resources is likely to augment the whole product supply in the approaching years. The progress impetus of the market is projected to observe a productive jump in the forthcoming years. The enhanced accessibility to improved resources and upgraded ease of access to said resources is anticipated to produce a potential for expansion in the coming years. The opposition in the market is foreseen to rise up in the nearby future as the user base develops with increased production of quality products.

Though, the impetus of auspicious policies laid down by administration bodies and trade institutions is projected to create an inspiring advance rate. The perfection of production assets is anticipated to additionally reflect clearly on the general growth picture of the market. Also, improved obtainability of resources from investment titans and venture capitalists is projected to endorse a promising development outlook in the market in the imminent period.

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation of the automated fingerprint identification system market is conducted on the basis of type, component, end-user and region.

On the basis of type, the automated fingerprint identification system market is segmented into ten-print searches and latent searches.

Based on the component, the automated fingerprint identification system is segmented into hardware such as sensors, microcontrollers, and displays, and software.

Based on the end-user, the automated fingerprint identification system trends is segmented into government, BFSI, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and education.

On the basis of regions, the automated fingerprint identification system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions in the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional overview of the automated fingerprint identification system market analysis states that the North American region has controlled the global automated fingerprint identification system market in the year 2016. The technology development, and expanding employment of automated fingerprint systems for criminal investigations and fraud detection by law enforcement agencies in nations such as the U.S. and Canada. The European region is estimated to develop with a momentous growth rate in the forecast period.

The nations such as the U.K and Italy have implemented fingerprint systems to grow the safety in financial and education institutes and are also used by law enforcement agencies for investigations. The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to mature with uppermost CAGR in the forecast period. The growing implementation of biometric systems by enterprises to check the regular activities of their staff. The government bodies of nations such as India, China, and South Korea have also implemented a fingerprint identification system to raise the security in their premises is estimated to drive the development of the market in the APAC region.

Table of Content

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continued….

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automated-fingerprint-identification-system-market-2500

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market, By Component

Table 2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market, By Type

Table 3 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market, By End-Users

Continued….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Component

Figure 2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market, By Component (%)

Figure 3 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market, By Type (%)

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]