Mobile Mapping Market 2020 – 2023: Global Leading Growth Drivers, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Profits and Regional Study

The global mobile mapping market could post a robust CAGR of 13.42% during the forecast period (2017-2023), asserts Market Research Future (MRFR).

The mobile mapping market gets a significant boost from the soaring demand for terrestrial mobile mapping in transportation as well as telecommunication. Mobile mapping is generally used by organizations for fleet management, asset management, construction and maintenance of cable network. In earlier times, the data was collected using the aerial photogrammetry methods. But this process of collecting data with aerial photogrammetry takes too long and proves to be a costly process. These constraints have prompted organizations to adopt mobile mapping for acquiring geospatial data. The low cost and low delivery time of mobile mapping compared to other methods have done wonders for the market, revenue-wise.

Enhanced network connectivity across mobile devices coupled with subsequent surge in adoption of mobile maps across Mobile Mapping Market have stimulated market growth in recent years. Advent of the 4G technology has accelerated the data transfer speeds, compared to the 3G networks. With the improvement in network connectivity owing to 4G, users are now efficiently using mapping solutions on their smartphones to navigate.

Sensing the high growth rate as well as the host of opportunities available, industry players are giving extra efforts in upgrading mobile mapping services. Renowned vendors are indulging in strategic alliances, in addition to adopting advanced business development strategies which help then solidify their position in the industry. The main focus of these vendors is on product innovation and launches as well as mergers and acquisitions. To exemplify this point, Heron indoor mobile mapping system has been popular since it was launched in 2018. It boasts of a 360-degree panoramic camera along with fully high-definition that aids in collecting, digitally documenting, and georeferencing huge amount of data sets as well as information within indoor environments.

Renowned Vendors:

Some of the renowned vendors competing in the global mobile mapping market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Google (USA), Hyper Tech (Israel), Huron Geomatics Inc. (Canada), PASCO CORPORATION (Japan), The Sanborn Map Company Inc (USA), Trimble Inc. (USA), NAVVIS (Germany), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), NGC Aerospace Ltd (Canada), 3D Laser Mapping (UK), Hexagon AB (Sweden), TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan), Apple Inc. (USA), IGI mbH (Germany), FARO Technologies Inc. (USA), Gexcel (Italy, TomTom International BV (Netherlands), Microsoft Corporation (USA), among others.

Market Segmentation:

The worldwide mobile mapping market has been segmented with context to component, solution, application and end-user.

Component-based segments in the market are hardware (sensors, cameras, laser scanners, and others) as well as software and services (managed and professional). Among these, the hardware segment could lead the mobile mapping market in the coming years, given the intense demand for sensors and cameras in consumer electronic products, followed by IT & telecom and automotive.

Depending on the solution, the mobile mapping market covers location-based services, asset management solutions, indoor mapping, 3D mapping, and others.

With regard to the application, the mobile mapping market can be split into land surveying, laser scanning, aerial surveys, bridge planning, and others.

The end-users in the mobile mapping market include real estate & construction, agriculture, marine transport, energy & power, aviation & aerospace, manufacturing, IT & telecom, mining, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others.

Regional Insight:

The region-wise analysis of the mobile mapping market has been done in Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and the rest of the world (RoW).

Rising adoption of mobile mapping to collect geospatial data has been chiefly responsible for the market growth in North America. In addition, high use of smartphones that are equipped with global positioning systems (GPS), especially in the United States (US), Mexico and Canada, has induced market growth. In the US, augmented demand for mobile mapping technology in the transportation industry for facilitating high-precision mapping over long-range, acquiring details about road barriers, analyzing road surface, locating light poles, signboards and overhead wires, as well as for route assessment, results in market growth. Soaring demand for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) data in Mexico has elevated the uptake of mobile mapping technology in recent years. On top of that, rising applications of mobile mapping for land, aerial and water surveys, mapping of public infrastructures like bridges, tunnels, road inventory, subways, cartography, and rail inspection will prove to be instrumental in the future market growth.

In Europe, mobile mapping technology finds numerous applications, such as automatic detection of traffic lights, walking pathways, asset management, and tracking and road signs. Increasing use of airborne LiDAR-based mobile mapping for rural and urban mapping, rail asset management, global information system (GIS) and transportation applications also boosts market growth in the region.

APAC notes the highest penetration of mobile mapping technology in India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and New Zealand. The demand for mobile mapping technology in the region is expected to rise, primarily for smart highway systems, smart transport systems, and land vehicle navigation. Apart from this, increased adoption of smartphones, mounting demand for survey of roads, bridges, land, and other public infrastructure and advances in network connectivity are projected to have a profound effect on the regional market during the evaluation period.

