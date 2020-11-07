Global Flexible PU Catalyst Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Flexible PU Catalyst market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flexible PU Catalyst market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyurethane foams are produced by the reaction of polyol, polyisocyanate and water in the presence of catalysts and other auxiliary agents.

Catalysts play an important role not only in the control and balance between the gelling and blowing reactions, but also in the optimization of the foam properties and the curing speed during the foam formation. Tertiary amines either alone or in combination with tin octoate are most widely used catalysts in the manufacture of polyurethane foams.

Depending on their chemical structure they speed up the reaction between the hydroxyl and the isocyanate groups, accelerate the blowing reaction between isocyanate and water resulting in formation of CO2, or when blocked with carboxylic acids show delayed activity after being deblocked at elevated temperatures. Amine catalysts can accelerate the surface reaction speed and improve the surface properties of the finished goods by migrating to the foam mold surface. Those containing hydroxyl groups will react with the isocyanate groups becoming bonded to the polyurethane polymer matrix, which renders zero-emission of amine catalyst during the service life of the end product.

This report focus on Flexible PU Catalyst.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Huntsman

BASF

Covestro

Evonik

The Dow Chemical

Kao Corporation

Momentive

Tosoh

LANXESS

Air Products

Wanhua Chemical

Zhejiang Wansheng

Dajiang Chemical

Flexible PU Catalyst Breakdown Data by Type

Reactive Amine Catalysts

Non-reactive Amine Catalysts

Flexible PU Catalyst Breakdown Data by Application

Furniture

Clothes

Transportation Industry

Building Materials

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Flexible PU Catalyst market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Flexible PU Catalyst market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Flexible PU Catalyst Market Share Analysis

