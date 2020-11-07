Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Abrasion of metals occurs when friction wears, grinds, or rubs away the metal. It is an undesirable effect of the regular and normal use or exposure of a machine or part. Abrasion-resistive coatings protect metals from galling, seizing, and other types of physical damage. The key characteristic of abrasion-resistive coatings is to provide hardness and resistance to wear and abrasion.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market

The global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Scope and Segment

Abrasion-resistive Coatings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Henkel

Hardide Coatings

Metal Coatings Corp

Impreglon

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc

Jotun AS

Sika AG

…

Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Epoxy-based Coatings

Epoxy- and additive-based Coatings

Epoxy-based fast-curing Coatings

UV-curable hard Coatings

Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Surface Wearing/Abrasion

Extreme Corrosion/Erosion

Coarse Particle Abrasion

Fine Particle Abrasion

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Abrasion-resistive Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Abrasion-resistive Coatings market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Share Analysis

