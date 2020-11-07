Global Zirconium Tanning Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Zirconium Tanning Agent market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Zirconium Tanning Agent market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Tanning is the process of treating skins and hides of animals to produce leather. The tanning process prevents bacterial attack, increases leather’s strength, and produces a soft, durable and, flexible material. Chromium, iron, aluminum, titanium, and zirconium are commonly used inorganic tanning agents in the leather industry. Chrome tanning is widely employed because of its high shrinkage temperature property and tensile strength. However, certain limitations of chromium tanning agents have led to the usage of its substitute. Limitations include lack of fiber compaction and high environmental hazards. Furthermore, some countries have imposed stringent limits upon the quantity of chromium emanating from tanneries that is discharged in the environment through liquid and solid wastes.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Zirconium Tanning Agent Market
The global Zirconium Tanning Agent market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Zirconium Tanning Agent Scope and Segment
Zirconium Tanning Agent market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zirconium Tanning Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Saint Gobain
Silvateam S.p.a.
Bayer AG
Brother Enterprises Holding
TFL Ledertechnik
…
Zirconium Tanning Agent Breakdown Data by Type
Zirconium sulfate
Zirconium chloride
Zirconium Tanning Agent Breakdown Data by Application
Leather tanning
Chemical intermediates
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Zirconium Tanning Agent market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Zirconium Tanning Agent market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Zirconium Tanning Agent Market Share Analysis
