Global Pipe and Thread Sealants Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Pipe and Thread Sealants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pipe and Thread Sealants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thread sealants are generally used to prevent the leakage of gases and liquids on metal pipes and joints. Thread sealants are anaerobic pipe sealant compounds and are available in semi-solid form.

Typical end-user industries of thread sealants include chemical processing, petroleum refining, building & construction, pulp/paper, waste treatment, textiles, automotive, and marine

Common applications of thread sealants include sealing of stainless steel fittings, head bolts, fuel fittings, oil & coolant lines, hydraulic line fittings, brake fittings, transmission fluid fittings, and air conditioning fittings

The global Pipe and Thread Sealants market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Pipe and Thread Sealants market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipe and Thread Sealants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Henkel Ag & Company KGaA

Hb Fuller Company

3M Company

Deacon Industries, Inc

La-Co Industries, Inc

Hernon Manufacturing Inc

Swagelok Company

LASCO Fittings, Inc

Spears Manufacturing Company

RectorSeal

PTFE

Haste & Paste

Sealing Cord

Others

Building & Construction

Chemical Processing

Petroleum Refining

Pulp & Paper

Waste Treatment

Textile

Automotive

Others (including Industrial)

The Pipe and Thread Sealants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pipe and Thread Sealants market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

