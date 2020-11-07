Global Pipe and Thread Sealants Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Pipe and Thread Sealants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pipe and Thread Sealants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thread sealants are generally used to prevent the leakage of gases and liquids on metal pipes and joints. Thread sealants are anaerobic pipe sealant compounds and are available in semi-solid form.
Typical end-user industries of thread sealants include chemical processing, petroleum refining, building & construction, pulp/paper, waste treatment, textiles, automotive, and marine
Common applications of thread sealants include sealing of stainless steel fittings, head bolts, fuel fittings, oil & coolant lines, hydraulic line fittings, brake fittings, transmission fluid fittings, and air conditioning fittings
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pipe and Thread Sealants Market
The global Pipe and Thread Sealants market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Pipe and Thread Sealants Scope and Segment
Pipe and Thread Sealants market is segmented by Type, and by Application.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Henkel Ag & Company KGaA
Hb Fuller Company
3M Company
Deacon Industries, Inc
La-Co Industries, Inc
Hernon Manufacturing Inc
Swagelok Company
LASCO Fittings, Inc
Spears Manufacturing Company
RectorSeal
Pipe and Thread Sealants Breakdown Data by Type
PTFE
Haste & Paste
Sealing Cord
Others
Pipe and Thread Sealants Breakdown Data by Application
Building & Construction
Chemical Processing
Petroleum Refining
Pulp & Paper
Waste Treatment
Textile
Automotive
Others (including Industrial)
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Pipe and Thread Sealants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Pipe and Thread Sealants market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Pipe and Thread Sealants Market Share Analysis
