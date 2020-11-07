Global Cocamide Mipa Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Cocamide Mipa market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cocamide Mipa market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cocamide Mipa is a mixture of isopropanolamides of coconut acid. Also known as cocamide monoisopropanolamine.

This ingredient works in a variety of ways, including as an emulsifier, a stabilizer (in foams & emulsions), a thickener, a surfactant, an anticorrosive agent and a foaming agent. Its function is very similar to that of Cocamide DEA and Cocamide MEA. Its mostly contained in personal care products such as shampoo, hair dye, conditioner, body wash, dandruff treatment, bubble bath, exfoliant/scrub, cleanser and liquid hand soap.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik

Miwon

ErcaWilmar

BASF

Innospec

Colonial Chemical

Solvay

…

Cocamide Mipa Breakdown Data by Type

Pellets

Flakes

Cocamide Mipa Breakdown Data by Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Toiletries

The key regions covered in the Cocamide Mipa market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

