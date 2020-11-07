Global Isostearyl Isostearate Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Isostearyl Isostearate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Isostearyl Isostearate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isostearyl Isostearate is a fluid emollient for oils. It provides a rich feel and improves spreading on the skin. It is appropriate for use in lipsticks and as a binding agent for make-up powders. This product does not modify pigment coloration, and provides superfatting properties to compensate for the drying effect of powders.

Gattefossé

Georges Walther

Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo

Jeen International

Comercial Química Massó

Natura-Tec

Global Seven (Ethox Chemicals)

Stearinerie Dubois

ErcaWilmar

Domus Chemicals

A&A Fratelli Parodi

Alzo International

Lubrizol

Croda

Synthetic

Vegetable Extracts

Skin Care

Sun Care

Colour Cosmetic

Veterinary Health

The key regions covered in the Isostearyl Isostearate market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

