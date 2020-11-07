Global Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dipotassium glycyrrhizate is the dipotassium salt of glycyrrhizic acid, also known as glycyrrhizin, which is a key component in licorice root extract. Licorice is the root of the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant, an herbaceous perennial legume native to southern Europe and parts of Asia, such as India.

Dipotassium glycyrrhizate is a skin-conditioning agent that has the ability to improve the appearance of dry or damaged skin by reducing flaking and restoring suppleness. It has a soothing effect and also calms inflammation. In fact, clinical studies have determined that dipotassium glycyrrhizate is an effective treatment for atopic dermatitis (eczema) because of its ability to reduce redness and irritation.

Dipotassium glycyrrhizate has also been shown to help preserve hyaluronic acid content in the skin. Hyaluronic acid is a key molecule involved in maintaining skin hydration with the ability to hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Youthful skin retains its turgor, resilience, and pliability due to its rich supply of hyaluronic acid and high water content. By preserving hyaluronic acid content in the skin, dipotassium glycyrrhizate helps to maintain hydrated, youthful skin.

Lastly, dipotassium glycyrrhizate functions as an emulsifier and gel-forming agent in cosmetics and personal care products. Emulsifiers are necessary for products that contain both water and oil components. Mixing water and oil together creates a dispersion of oil droplets in water (and vice versa). However, these two phases can separate if the product is left to settle. To address this problem, an emulsifier can be added to the system to help the droplets remain dispersed. Emulsifiers improve the consistency of a product, which enables an even distribution of topical skin care benefits.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate Market

The global Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate Scope and Segment

Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Spec-Chem Industry

R.I.T.A

Uniproma Chemical

BASF

Qinghai Lake Pharmaceutical

SMA Collaboratives

Daepyung

Reachin Chemical

GfN-Selco

Select Botanical

Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate Breakdown Data by Type

Powder 96%

Powder 98%

Powder 100%

Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate Breakdown Data by Application

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Oral Hygiene Products

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate Market Share Analysis

