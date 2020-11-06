Global Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil is the volatile oil obtained from fresh leaves of Eucalyptus Globulus and other species of Eucalyptus.

The medicinal uses of Eucalyptus Oil include: inhalant or chest rub to ease breathing difficulties, as a mouthwash in water to refresh or ease the throat, and as a skin rub to provide relief from aches and pains. Anti-plaque solutions in dental hygiene are a recent application. Although employed for medicinal purposes, the pleasant flavour and fragrance properties of cineole-rich eucalyptus oils play an important role in their acceptance and utilization on such a large scale. Eucalyptus oil is also used as a general disinfectant, cleaner and

deodorizer about the house and it makes a good insect repellant.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Content 70%

Content 80%

Content 85%

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Medicine

Daily Chemicals

Spice Industry

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil key manufacturers in this market include:

KOEI KOGYO

BioOrganic Concepts

Hallstar

R.I.T.A

Jeen International

Yunnan Emerald Essence

Teck Soon Hong (Zhuhai) Flavours & Fragrances

YunNan Lorraine Aromatic

Xiamen Bestdo Technology Development

Zhuhai Pak Li Heung Flavors And Fragrances

Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing

FGB Natural Products

Busby Oils Natal

GR Davis

B.O.N® Natural Oils

PSC Aromatic

