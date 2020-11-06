Global Plant-based Flavour Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Plant-based Flavour market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plant-based Flavour market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Plant-based flavours are created from substances extracted from herbs, bark, buds, root leaves, or plant material that are either used in a natural state or processed through physical, microbiological or enzymatic methods.
The global Plant-based Flavour market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Plant-based Flavour market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plant-based Flavour market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Givaudan
Sensient
BASF
International Flavours and Fragrances
Corbion
Symrise
Kerry Group
MANE
Takasago
Archer Daniels Midland
Plant-based Flavour Breakdown Data by Type
Spices
Fruit or Fruit Juice
Vegetable or Vegetable Juice
Herbs
Others
Plant-based Flavour Breakdown Data by Application
Beverages
Dairy Products
Confectionery Products
Bakery Products
Meat Products
Frozen Products
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Plant-based Flavour market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Plant-based Flavour market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
