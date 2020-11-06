Body Worn Camera Market 2020 – 2023: Company Profiles, COVID -19 Outbreak, Segments, Global Trends, Landscape and Demand

Body Worn Camera Market Scope:

The global body-worn camera market 2020 is in the course of boost the way it is monitoring in the time of COVID 19 pandemic all over the world, as examined by Market Research Future (MRFR). On this, a well-defined report has been presented by the analytics of MRFR, which reveals that the global Body-Worn Camera Market is moving ahead with a massive 19.9% CAGR from the years 2018 to 2025 (forecasted period). At this pace, the market’s expected valuation is termed to be USD 1,506.9 Million from USD 443.8 Million in 2018.

Leading Market Players:

The top players of the Body Worn Camera Market are listed as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Axon Enterprises, Inc. (US), GoPro, Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions (US), WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (US), Coban Technologies, Inc. (US), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), Digital Ally, Inc. (US), Reveal Media Limited (US), and Pinnacle Response Ltd. (Ireland).

Notable Developments:

The market for the body-worn camera is benefitting from the rising need for accountability and transparency in conduct. Apart from that, its use in supporting diverse documentation purposes, which includes interactions with victims, witnesses, and others at the time of arrests, police-public encounters, and essential incidents operations are driving demand.

The primary driving factors for the escalation of the body-worn camera market caters from the rising smart gadgets usage in law enforcement and the admissibility of video footage as evidence. The market for the global body-worn camera is highly competitive on account of the growing demand for body-worn cameras owing to security and safety reasons. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Several countries worldwide are facing a towering number of crimes causing vulnerabilities. This has motivated citizens to use smart gadgets for recording crime incidents and using them as evidence.

At the same time, with wide-ranging emerging needs in the defence and security sector, the market is witnessing healthy demand in more sophisticated products outfitted with cutting-edge technology. Sensing an opportunity in this, keen players in the market are witnessing expending time and money on product development. Auto recording body-worn cameras are cameras with numerous storing and data sharing facilities, and these cameras are integrated into eyewear which is a significant trend in the global body-worn camera market. Cameras integrated into eyewear tend to be a chief trend in this market that has helped in rapid growth over the few decades and would continue through the forecasted period.

On the contrary, the factor of adoption of such smart gadgets is likely to act as a restraint for the expansion of the body-worn camera market.

Leading Segments:

In terms of mode of operation segment, the market has included recording, recording type, and live streaming type.

In terms of resolution segment, the market has included full HD, HD, 4K, and more.

In terms of end-user, the market has included military, law enforcement, sports & leisure, transportation, and others.

Leading Regions:

North America had been the most significant market, with a valuation of USD 169.0 Million in 2018. Based on this, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Countries like Brazil, the US, Canada, and Mexico are the leading revenue contributors in the region. The augmentation of the market in this region is endorsed to the fact that countries like the US have been equipping body-worn camera for the military as well as city police officers with higher tools that help in capturing critical movements and maintaining a record of incidents both within cities and war fields.

Europe was counted among the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 145.2 million.

