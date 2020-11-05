Cloud Managed Services Market 2020-2023: Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Regional Study, Recent Trends, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Cloud Managed Services Market Scenario:

The global cloud managed services market size is expected to cross a valuation of around USD 55 billion by 2023, with a 15% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) reviewed the market and revealed that the global market could depend on factors like growing demand for simplified services across industries, need for different access points to ease the workflow, ability to curb the IT maintenance cost, technological inclusion, support from the end user industries, digitalization, urbanization, a surge in intake of the system in developed and developing countries, and others.

However, the Cloud Managed Services Market may suffer a setback due to the high initial installation cost and the lack of experts who can deter market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Alcatel-Lucent (Finland), IBM technologies (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Ericsson (U.S.), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), NTT DATA Services (U.S.), and others are eminent names involved in the global cloud managed services market. These companies are implementing strategic moves that cover methods like a merger, tie-up, acquisition, branding, launching, and others to make sure their individual stand turns stronger, and the market benefits from it. MRFR recorded these latest changes to understand how well the market would perform in the coming years and what trends are dominating the market.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5515

Cloud Managed Services Market Segmentation:

The global report studying various details of the cloud managed services market has a segmentation based on organization size, deployment, type, and end-user. MRFR’s analysts have reviewed the market on a microscopic level to come up with insights that can help in chalking out better plans for the coming years.

By type, the study of the global market includes managed infrastructure services, managed network services & managed security services and managed data center services, managed mobility services & managed communication services.

By deployment type, the global market study includes public cloud and private cloud.

By organization, the global study of the market includes small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By vertical, the market study comprises telecommunication and IT, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Structural benefits and financial capacity are allowing the North American market to dominate the global market. Asia Pacific is showing ample opportunities for leaving others behind in terms of growth speed. The regional market would benefit from countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others.

Industry News:

In August 2020, Pure Health, a UAE-based company known for its laboratory network with around 117 laboratories in the country, announced that it has inked a deal with BIOS Middle East, a company known as a cloud and managed service provider for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). This would be a collaboration of Pure Health’s core Laboratory Information System (LIS) on BIOS’s CloudHPT.

In August 2020, MSRCosmos, announced that it had received the SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. This validates their extensive experience, deep knowledge, and proven success at implementing SAP solutions on platforms like Azure. In fact, this also shows that the company has a comprehensive and professional SAP to cloud-managed service that they can offer to their clients.

COVID-19 pandemic triggered the uptaking of several developments that would help in streamlining the workflow and ensure minimum contact points. That is why a lot of companies are now relying on cloud managed services. This creates scope for the market to operate in bigger fields and it will help in fetching more revenues.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued….

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-managed-services-market-5515

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Cloud Managed Services Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Cloud Managed Services Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Cloud Managed Services Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Cloud Managed Services Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Rest of The World Cloud Managed Services Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Cloud Managed Services Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Cloud Managed Services Market

Figure 4 Value Chain of Global Cloud Managed Services Market

Figure 5 Share of Global Cloud Managed Services Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]