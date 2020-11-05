Global and China CBD (Cannabidiol) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China CBD (Cannabidiol) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China CBD (Cannabidiol) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the non-psychoactive cannabinoid famed for significantly reducing symptoms in patients suffering from seizure and spasm disorders such as epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. CBD is the cannabinoid most often recommended for children, elderly and other patients who must remain clear-headed in their activities because it is non-psychoactive, meaning it will not produce euphoria or the feeling of being “high.”CBD reacts with cannabinoid receptors throughout the human body and works to relieve inflammation and pain while producing a calming effect in patients. For this reason, it is often used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders. It has also been shown to work with THC to reduce the size of tumors.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China CBD (Cannabidiol) Market

This report focuses on global and China CBD (Cannabidiol) QYR Global and China market.

The global CBD (Cannabidiol) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global CBD (Cannabidiol) Scope and Market Size

CBD (Cannabidiol) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CBD (Cannabidiol) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the CBD (Cannabidiol) market is segmented into

Oil

Capsule

Extract

Other

Segment by Application, the CBD (Cannabidiol) market is segmented into

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The CBD (Cannabidiol) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the CBD (Cannabidiol) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and CBD (Cannabidiol) Market Share Analysis

CBD (Cannabidiol) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in CBD (Cannabidiol) business, the date to enter into the CBD (Cannabidiol) market, CBD (Cannabidiol) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Trulieve

Curaleaf

MedMen

Green Thumb Industries

Cresco Labs

Harvest House of Cannabis

Columbia Care

Acreage Holdings

Halo

Planet 13

