Global and China Paving Grade Bitumen Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

It usually used as a Paving Grade Bitumen essential for road construction and for the production of asphalt pavements with superior properties, and it’s very important once it bounds the aggregates and creates a unique cohesion and stability to the bituminous mix.It is prepared by fractional distillation / vacuum distillation of crude oil.

Segment by Type, the Paving Grade Bitumen market is segmented into

40-50

60-70

85-100

120-150

200-300

Segment by Application, the Paving Grade Bitumen market is segmented into

Ordinary Road

Highway

Airport Runway

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Paving Grade Bitumen market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Paving Grade Bitumen market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Paving Grade Bitumen Market Share Analysis

Paving Grade Bitumen market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Paving Grade Bitumen business, the date to enter into the Paving Grade Bitumen market, Paving Grade Bitumen product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Shell

Exxon Mobil

SK

Nynas

Colas

Baolirus

Gazprom Neft PJSC

PetroChina

Sinopec Group

BITUMINA GROUP

DAYA International

