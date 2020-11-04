Global and China Smart Textile Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Smart Textile Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Smart Textile Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smart Textiles are fabrics that have been designed and manufactured to include technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality. Smart Textiles are defined as textiles that can sense and react via an active control mechanism to environmental conditions or stimuli from mechanical, thermal, chemical, electrical or magnetic sources.

Segment by Type, the Smart Textile Material market is segmented into

Passive Smart Textile Material

Active Smart Textile Material

Ultra-Smart Smart Textile Material

Segment by Application, the Smart Textile Material market is segmented into

Fashion & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Medical

Transportation

Defense & Military

Architecture

Other

The key regions covered in the Smart Textile Material market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Textronics

Milliken

Toray Industries

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

d3o lab

Schoeller Textiles AG

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical Ltd.

Ohmatex ApS

Interactive Wear AG

