Global Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil Market Research Report 2020

Global Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.
Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil (Chia Seed Oil) is won from Mexican salvia seeds (salvia hispanica), also known as Mexican chia seeds. The oil is mostly won by passing the tiny and whole seeds through a variable speed hammer mill (high-pressure extraction) while also using natural spring water that contains natural carbon dioxide. This procedure ensures that the retrieved chia seed oil does not contain reproducible microorganisms, heavy metals or residues of inorganic salts.
Chia seed oil, particularly that of the plant salvia hispanica is of growing and vital importance in natural cosmetics. It can be effectively used to combat skin ageing because its nutrient density provides a quicker regeneration of the skin and a better production of collagen tissue. The oil improves the skin’s elasticity considerably, in most cases. As a result, people who apply cosmetic products to their skin regularly – that contain chia seed oil – will look much younger and fresher.
Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil used in many hair care products. The high concentration of alpha-linoleneic acid helps retain a natural shine and gives hair that fresh, healthy and vital look. A positive side effect: This acid helps maintain moisture in the hair, as well as in the scalp, which prevents dehydration. Today we know that chia seed oil of the salvia Hispanic plant also alleviates dermatitis. Typical symptoms are chapped and dry skin and a more or less scaly skin.
The moisturizing effect of the Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil soothes such skin ailments and often shows significant skin health improvement.
The good reputation of Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil is not just a trend in healthcare and cosmetics. This valuable product of the salvia hispanica plant has scientifically proven health-boosting ingredients.
This report focuses on Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level, focusing on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Common Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil
Organic Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil
By Application:
Food
Cosmetic
Drug
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil market are:
Henry Lamotte Oils
BIONAP (Bioactive Natural Products)
Cobiosa
BotanicalsPlus
Sukin
Premier Specialties
…
The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.
