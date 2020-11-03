A2P SMS Market 2020-2023: Key Findings, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Business Trends, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies, Global Segments and Future Prospects

A2P SMS Market Scenario:

The A2P SMS market has been witnessing surging growth continuously. The market growth attributes to the rising proliferation of two-factor authentication (2FA) and OTP services. Besides, the increasing adoption of marketing campaigns for brand promotion and OTT messaging to provide services such as flight alerts and SMS exchange for A2P and P2P drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, increasing uptake of one-stop-shopping omnichannel marketing, IoT applications, and 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity escalates market growth. Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global A2P SMS market is poised to reach approximately USD 50.1 BN by 2023, growing at 4.7% CAGR during the anticipated period (2018 – 2023).

Increasing penetration of blockchain-based platforms, such as mobile number portability application (MNPA) and settlement & payments marketplace for VoIP and SMS, influences the market growth. Additionally, various advantages offered by A2P SMS Market, such as the ability to reduce the cost of internal communications and improve operational efficiency, which accelerate market growth. The usage of A2P SMS in the telecom industry is high due to its increasing internal and external communications benefits.

Augmenting demand for mobile-based services in banking, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce increases the deployment of A2P SMS. On the other hand, intense competition in the market and increasing mobile spam growth and mobile malware are the key factors projected to impede market growth. Nevertheless, the rising popularity of diverse products like OTT Messaging, A2P SMS, and rich communications services (RCS) channels would support market growth throughout the review period.

Major Key Players:

Players leading the global A2P SMS market include Infobip Ltd (UK), Tyntec (Germany), Trillian Group (Malta), Tata Communications (India), Syniverse Technologies (US), CLX Communication (Sweden), SAP SE (SAP Mobile Services) (Germany), MBlox Inc (US), Tanla Solutions (India), Mahindra Comviva (US), Vonage Business (US), and Twilio Inc (US)., among others.

Global A2P SMS Market Segmentation:

The report is segmented into three dynamics;

By Application: Pushed Content Services, Customer Relationship, Management Services, Promotional Campaigns, Interactive Services, Inquiry Related Services, and others.

Pushed Content Services, Customer Relationship, Management Services, Promotional Campaigns, Interactive Services, Inquiry Related Services, and others. By End-User : Retail, BFSI, Travel & Transport, Healthcare & Hospitality, Entertainment (Gaming) & Media, and others.

Retail, BFSI, Travel & Transport, Healthcare & Hospitality, Entertainment (Gaming) & Media, and others. By Regions:North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global A2P SMS Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global A2P SMS market. The largest market share attributes to large technological developments and applications of A2P SMS equipment across the end-user industries in the region. Besides, the rising telecom industry and the proliferation of the internet, mobiles, tablets, and other smart connected devices drive the regional market growth. The North American A2P SMS is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global A2P SMS market. The market growth attributes to the increasing adoption of on-demand cloud services. Additionally, rising usages of SMS exchange for A2P & P2P and 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity act as a key tailwind for the market increase. The growing markets in Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, backed by rapid omnichannel marketing and internet of things (IoT) applications, support the A2P SMS market growth. The European A2P SMS market is estimated to show immense growth over the forecast period.

The A2P SMS market in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth, emerging as a promising market globally. Factors such as the spurting growth in the construction sector in rapidly growing APAC economies influence the market growth, increasing the adoption of A2P services. China, Japan, and India offer huge growth opportunities for the A2P SMS market in the region. The increasing demand for high speed of internet connectivity in the region propels the market growth. The APAC A2P SMS market is expected to gain momentum growing with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

A2P SMS Market Competitive Analysis:

Highly competitive, the A2P SMS market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain prevailing key trends for the leading players as these strategies support their growth and expansion plans. They deliver reliable, leading-edge products and services. For which they invest substantially in R&D to develop adept technologies and products. They continuously launch products and services in emerging economies to take advantage of their development.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August 26, 2020 —- i3forum, an industry body that enables and accelerates transformation across the Carrier ecosystem, launched its Messaging Fraud workgroup to fight A2P messaging fraud. The workgroup is set to benefit the entire telecoms ecosystem through knowledge sharing, insights, and collaboration from key industry players.

Messaging fraud affects the entire telecoms ecosystem, resulting in loss of revenue, reputation, and trust. The Messaging Fraud workgroup aims to promote a Code of Conduct and Classification Documents to define the various types of fraud schemes, disputes, and recommendations, addressing those issues for carriers.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/a2p-sms-market-6532

