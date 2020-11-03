Interactive Advertising Market 2020 – 2023: Global Trends, Emerging Technologies, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Competitor Strategy and Industry Segments

Interactive Advertising Market Scenario:

As the world struggles with the coronavirus epidemic that has dazed the world, the Global Interactive Advertising Market 2020 is doing its part to fight the outrage. The year is exceptionally rough due to COVID 19; thus, the market is showing some positive instincts when studied by Market Research Future. As per the study presented by MRFR, the Global Interactive Advertising Market has the probable to show enormous growth, which is recorded at 15% CAGR. At this pace, the market would reach valuations of USD 93 Billion from the years 2017 and 2023 (forecast period).

The report entails that from huge business houses to small businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has spared no one. Factories have been shut down, supply chains are stopped, marketing investments have been put on seize as countries are putting health and safety above everything. As the lockdown continues, the report gathers that coronavirus effects have led to fundamental shifts in consumer buying behaviour and media consumption. Likewise, the advertising space is also observing an explosive growth in interactive advertising market (especially on social media and OTT) and notably improved TV viewership (40%+ over the pre-COVID period) is what affecting the market to a great extent.

The key trends in Interactive Advertising Market have included such as reaching to a mass audience in less time, the emergence of innovative ideas, the invention of the latest technology that is convenient for users that are going to benefit users and proficient use of Smartphone to generate money. The study indicates that factors such as a surge in mobile users owing to the usage of numerous channels and device that boost the interactive advertising market. The competent use of media technologies and the creation of personalization media portals are one of the most momentous factors fuelling the interactive advertising market in this current situation. As per the study, the growing social media networks and online and offline internet integration are the prime factors boosting the interactive advertising market.

Top Industry Players:

The top industry players in the Interactive advertising market are listed as Wieden+Kennedy (U.S.), Grey Advertising (U.S.), Shine, Butler, Ogilvy & Mather (U.S.), Stern & Partners (U.S.), Crispin Porter + Bogusky (U.S.), BBDO (U.S.), Deutsch (U.S.), The Martin Agency (U.S.), Mullen Advertising (U.S.), Droga5 (U.S.), and among others.

Segment Review:

The interactive advertising market has been segmented among type, organization size and vertical.

Depending on the type segment, the interactive advertising market has included videos, mobile advertising, social media marketing, internet, sponsorship, email marketing, widgets, blogging, and offline activation. Among these, social media marketing is the most cost-efficient digital marketing technique. It enhances business by surging brand awareness and facilitates enterprises to get engage with a broad range of audience and augment business visibility.

Depending on the organization size segment, the market included small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Depending on the vertical segment, the market has included BFSI, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, IT & telecommunication, transportation, travel, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, education and government, energy & power and utilities and others.

Regional Framework:

The regional analysis of Interactive advertising market is being studied for regions like Europe North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific region might inflate at the highest CAGR in the interactive advertising market. North America region is the foremost player in the interactive marketing market in support of massive investment in interactive advertising. The market expansion in North America region is mainly owing to the contribution by developed countries in building network connectivity, a mounting number of mobile users, boost usage of 3G and 4G network and escalating interactive marketing popularity among businesses.

