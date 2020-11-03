Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Industry Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) are a type of mechanical pumps that work along with the heart to improve its pumping efficiency and maintain optimum blood flow throughout the body. Cardiac assist devices are used to treat end stage heart failure and are determined by the needs of the individual.

These are designed to take over the function of the heart when it becomes weak and help it function normal. Cardiac assist devices are of three types: ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABPs), and total artificial heart. Ventricular assist device is implanted in the patient’s chest and consists of an electric motor and a driveline. It pumps blood through the heart to the entire body and has the required force to distribute sufficient blood throughout the body. Intra-aortic balloon pump is a long skinny balloon that controls the flow of blood through the aorta, which is the largest blood vessel. The device expands and contacts according to blood flow. It gets smaller when the heart pumps, so that blood can flow out to the rest of the body. It gets bigger when the heart relaxes in order to keep more blood in the heart.

The global cardiac assist devices market can be classified based on product type, modality, application, and region. In terms of product type, the global cardiac assist devices market can be segmented into ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABPs), and total artificial heart. Further ventricular assist devices can be divided into left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), right ventricular assist devices (RVADs), and biventricular assist devices (BIVADs). The ventricular assist devices segment is likely to hold a major share of the cardiac assist devices market due to high acceptability of the product among patients. Moreover, the device does not restrict the movement of patients who have it implanted in their heart. By modality, the global cardiac assist devices market can be segmented into transcutaneous and implantable. Application of cardiac assist devices can be classified into bridge-to-transplant (BTT) therapy, destination therapy, bridge-to-recovery (BTR) therapy, and bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) therapy.

Major players operating in the cardiac assist devices market include Abiomed, Berlin Heart, CardiacAssist, Inc., Cardiobridge GmbH, Carmat, HeartWare, Jarvik Heart, Inc., XENIOS AG, MiTiHeart Corporation, and SynCardia Systems, LLC.

