Global HIV Self Tests Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, and Threads Analysis

HIV self test is a rapid test as it presents quicker results and is easy to perform. HIV self-tests are also called point-of-care tests in HIV diagnosis. These tests can detect HIV antibodies and antigen, while some tests can detect both. HIV self-tests can be performed using oral fluid, dried blood spots, etc.

Low cost, ease of usage, quick results, and high specificity and sensitivity are few factors driving the growth of the market

According to the WHO, global HIV self-test procurement volumes exceeded 1 million tests in 2017 and are estimated to increase rapidly to 16.4 million by the end of 2020

Global HIV Self Tests Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Rise in prevalence of HIV is projected to increase the demand for HIV self-testing kits, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. According to the WHO, HIV continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed more than 32 million lives so far. In 2018, 770,000 people died of HIV-related causes globally.

Rise in adoption rate of HIV self-tests is projected to drive the HIV self-tests market during the forecast period. Increase in awareness about importance of HIV diagnosis is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. According to the United Nations University (UNU) estimates, the percentage of the world population above 65 years of age is anticipated to increase from 9% in 2010 to 16% by 2050.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global HIV Self Tests market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global HIV Self Tests market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global HIV Self Tests market. Key players operating in the global HIV Self Tests market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global HIV Self Tests market that have been profiled in this report.

Key Players of HIV Self Tests Market Report:

Major players operating in the global HIV self-tests market are:

Atomo Diagnostics

BioSURE United Kingdom, Ltd.

Biosynex Group

bioLytical Laboratories

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Orangelife Comércio e Indústria LTDA

Bedford Biotech Nigeria

Sedia Biosciences Corporation

