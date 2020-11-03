Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Interpreted by a New Report

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027”. According to the report, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market was valued at US$ 5,976.9 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Based on type, collagen peptide and gelatin are available in type I, type II and others

Rigorous research and development activities in regenerative medicine and wound healing and growth in commercialization of novel collagen-based drug delivery systems drive the market

North America dominated the global collagen peptide and gelatin market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Presence of well-established collagen manufacturing facilities and use of advanced extraction methodologies are driving the market in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market for collagen peptide and gelatin, expanding at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Growth in Commercialization of Novel Collagen-Based Drug Delivery Systems, Rigorous Research and Development Activities in Regenerative Medicine and Wound Healing, and Increase in Social Awareness about Personal Well-Being Drive Market

Major factors driving the growth of nutraceuticals application segment are awareness, affordability, and accessibility. Nutraceuticals are used by the geriatric population and sportspersons, as these are a rich source of proteins and other essential supplements.

According to the European Nutraceutical Association (ENA), lack of nutrition accounted for 38.6% of the deaths in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil. Thus, deficiencies due to nutrition are not related to the economic classes, but to the type of food consumed by the people.

Collagen sponges, shields, liposomes, microspheres, and nanoparticles constitute some of the collagen-based drug delivery products employed in various disease areas. Liposomes and nanoparticles constitute the novel forms of collagen-based drug delivery systems pertaining to sustained release. Furthermore, collagen is extensively used in encapsulation of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and render protection from disintegration in acidic gastric juices.

Type I Segment to Dominate Market

Based on type, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market has been divided into Type I, type II and others. Based on source, type I is further sub segmented into fish and others. Fish is further bifurcated into tilapia, carp, and others. Type II is segmented into hydrolyzed and undenatured.

The type I collagen held major share in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market in 2018 and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing consciousness among people towards personal care and health has led to the rise in the use of nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals. High demand for these products has led to the overall rise in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market as collagen is the main ingredient for these products owing to its anti-aging properties etc.

North America to Dominate Global Market

Geographically, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global collagen peptide and gelatin market in 2018, followed by Europe.

North America accounted for major share of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market in 2018, owing to increasing R&D activities will result in development of novel drug formulations.

The collagen peptide and gelatin market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a higher CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Increasing geriatric population creates demand for collagen based bone substitutes, nutritional products, and other drug delivery systems.

Competitive Landscape

GELITA AG, Catalent, Inc., Rousselot, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Capsugel Belgium NV, Amicogen, Inc. are the leading players in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market that hold majority of the market share

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Amicogen, Inc, BioCell Technology LLC, Capsugel Belgium NV, Catalent, Inc., ChinaTech Peptide Co., Ltd., GELITA AG, InterHealth Nutraceuticals, Inc, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Norland Products, Inc., Rousselot.

New product development through robust R&D activities and merger & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by these players to operate their business in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market

