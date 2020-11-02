Worldwide Cone Rod Dystrophy Market Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends And Growth Prospects By Regions To 2023

Market Highlights

The cone rod dystrophy, also known as cone-rod degeneration, progressive cone-rod dystrophy, and retinal cone dystrophy, is an inherited disease that causes an overtime deterioration of the retina. People with cone-rod dystrophy typically experience decreased clarity of vision followed by a loss of peripheral vision and color blindness. The most common form of cone-rod dystrophy is retinitis pigmentosa.

Increasing age is also one of the major factors for causing ophthalmic complications. A number of changes in the eye muscles and nerves occur as the age increase. According to WHO, 82% of people living with blindness are aged 50 and above. Some ophthalmologists believe that treatment with high doses of Vitamin A can slow the progression. Increased risk of genetic inheritance and increasing geriatric population are the key factors driving the growth of the global cone rod dystrophy market during the forecast period.

Browse Sample of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5262

Regional Analysis

Global cone rod dystrophy consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

The Americas hold the second largest share of the global cone rod dystrophy market owing to the growing incidence of eye disorders. According to National Eye Institute (NEI), blindness or low vision will affect more than 5.5 million Americans age 40 and over by 2020.

The European market dominated the global cone rod dystrophy market owing to the high prevalence rate of this disease in the Germany and Italy and other Western European countries. The European market is anticipated to compete with the American market during the forecasted period 2017-2023. Target 5000 is a Fighting Blindness research project which aims to provide genetic testing for an estimated 5,000 people in Ireland who are diagnosed with any inherited retinal condition. The purpose of this project is to provide a precise diagnosis and more detailed information about the nature and inheritance pattern of the condition.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global cone rod dystrophy market.

Segmentation

The cone rod dystrophy is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-users.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into Electroretinogram (ERG), clinical history, fundus examination, molecular diagnosis, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into tinted lenses/ dark sunglass, medications, magnifying devices, and surgery. The medication is classified into vitamin A supplement and anticonvulsant.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmic centers, research organizations, and academic institutes.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global cone rod dystrophy market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Sanofi (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Cephalon (U.S.), DSM (India), Amway (U.S.), Vitamin Shoppe (U.S.), Intas Pharmaceutials Limited (India), Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Nutrilite (U.S.), NutraScience Labs (U.S.), and others.

FOR MORE DETAILS – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cone-rod-dystrophy-market-5262

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]