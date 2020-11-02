Urinary Incontinence Market Growth Analysis, Industry Trends, And Forecast By 2022

Increasing the level of stress, changes in lifestyle, pregnancy, and other reasons can trigger urinary incontinence. The patients are mostly divided into four types; constant-or-near-constant dribbles and leaks, stress-related leakage, urge-related incontinence, and inability to control the bladder. The urinary incontinence market is all set to receive backings from growing awareness in both developing and developed regions, latest technologies, infrastructural development, and demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive surgeries can help in the growth of the urinary incontinence market.

Segmentation:

MRFR, for a better analysis of the global urinary incontinence market, segments it by types and devices.

Based on types, the global urinary incontinence market can be segmented into urge incontinence, stress incontinence, overflow incontinence, functional incontinence, and others. The stress incontinence segment has the largest market share as of the report. The urge incontinence segment is also expecting much growth during the forecast period.

Based on devices, the urinary incontinence market comprises electrical stimulation devices, Foley catheters, antimicrobial Foley catheters, urethral bulking agents and others. Foley catheters are getting much traction and are expected to keep their growth the same during the forecast period. Urethral bulking agents can work well with patients who have serious issues with anesthetic agents and cannot have surgical procedures.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR, in their region-specific analysis of the urinary incontinence market, includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas can be segmented into North America and South America. North America churns out the maximum revenue amount of the global urinary incontinence market. The regional market is amply backed by superior infrastructure, robust healthcare segment, reimbursement policies, and high investment from individuals regarding health. People in this region are quite aware of the problem and seek specialist help quite often which helps the market with expansion.

Europe and the APAC market are projected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the review period. Government’s in Europe are backing the healthcare sector with funds that are getting invested in research and development. In the APAC, the regional market is profiting from the presence of a huge population base where the upliftment of the healthcare sector is ensuring widespread awareness and easy access to treatments.

Competitive Landscape:

Notable players in the urinary incontinence market, as reported by MRFR, are NeoTract, Inc, Promedon, Cook Medical Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Coloplast Corp, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC and others. Their influence on the market has great strategic relevance which has also spurred expansion in the market.

In 2018, Triple W, a company based out of San Diego, launched a wearable device called DFree. The device can predict the toilet timing and thereby, can stop accidents. This would give patients a heads up so that they can find a lavatory in time.

