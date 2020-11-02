Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2020-2026 Growth Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players, Competitive Strategies And 2026 Future Prospect

Providers of power management integrated circuit (PMIC) solutions have been tapping into the wide cross-section of demands for ICs in space-constrained applications. Revenue streams in the power management ICs market stem from the need for high-power density and a configurable power management design in computationally intensive platforms, notes Transparency Market Research. Key players have been seeing new opportunities from the constant flux of wearable, sensors, and internet of things devices in several industry verticals. They are quick to unveil solutions that increase programmability, maximize performance per watt, and reduce power dissipation.

Some of the companies who have been at the forefront of the revenues in the PMIC market are Maxim Integrated Products, Texas Instruments, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Analog.

The global PMIC market is projected to climb to US$ 56.48 bn by the end 2026, clocking a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Rapid Uptake of Portable Consumer Electronics Fuel Application

Automotive manufacturers and industrial sectors adopting voltage converters and regulators are key factors propelling the expansion of the global PMIC market. World over, there has been substantial uptake of PMICs extending battery life and reducing power dissipation in several of the compact devices hitting the consumer markets. Over the years, various emerging consumer markets have seen a surge of such devices. A large drive for the business proposition for PMICs stems from the proliferating sales of such consumer electronics, most notably smartphones.

Semiconductor devices with configuration and programmable features are gathering traction among electronics manufacturers in various parts of the world. A case in point is the growth in popularity of field-programmable gate array and systems-on-chip semiconductor ICs.

Deluge of Mobile Connected Devices Reflects on Promising Avenues of Emerging Markets

Several of aforementioend growth factors are the salient characteristics of emerging markets, notably Asia Pacific. In fact, the report projects the Asia Pacific PMIC market to expand at CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2026. Proliferating demands for Li-ion battery-based applications in portable devices among the regional consumers have catalyzed the rise in opportunities in the regional market. Further, the growth has been fueled by the rapid applications of PMICs in automotive.

The deluge of mobile connected devices has kept the prospect of Asia Pacific substantially lucrative in the global PMIC market over the past few years. Further, the rapidly growing demands for PMIC in networking devices in the key economies of the region has also driven new prospects in the market.

Growing demand for energy-efficient products have propelled the popularity of low-power PMICs. The uptake has been motivated increasingly by government regulations to optimize the energy consumption and heat dissipation from consumer electronics. Advances made in wearable have also stimulated high level of integration of chips, thus unlocking new potential in the global PMIC market. Semiconductor companies striving for solutions that reduce the standby power consumption of an appliance has expanded the scope of innovations in the market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market (Product – Voltage Regulators, Motor Control IC, Integrated ASSP Power Management IC, Battery Management IC, Microprocessor Supervisory IC; End use – Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industry, Telecom and Networking) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026.”

