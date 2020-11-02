Global Guidewires Market Industry Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global guidewires market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various guidewires, as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.

The market overview section comprises impact factors such as key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, affecting the demand for guidewires in the global market. These factors would aid the stakeholders in establishing a strong foothold in the global guidewires market. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, and market attractiveness analysis in the guidewires market. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the growth and market dynamics in various segments and countries to identify the most attractive market.

Global Guidewires Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

In order to up their sales and revenues, savvy companies in the global guidewires market are expending time and money on research and development of better products having sophisticated features to cater to various medical procedures. The market is being currently driven by the rapid growth in the interventional procedures, growing per capita spends on healthcare, and, of course, constant product development by players.

Proving detrimental to the global guidewires market, on the downside, is their high cost owing to significant time and money expended in research and development, and also because of their non-reusable nature.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global guidewires market to clock a steady CAGR of 6.2% during the period between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$2.7 bn by 2025-end from US$1.6 bn in 2016.

The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the guidewires market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the market. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. Major players having presence in the global guidewires market includes Abbott, Terumo Medical Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Cardinal Health, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic. The emerging players in the global guidewires market includes Entellus Medical, Inc., EPflex Feinwerktechnik GmbH, and SP Medical A/S, among others.

