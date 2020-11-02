Pulmonary Artery Catheter market: Report Analysis In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend, Growth and forecast 2017-2025

Pulmonary artery carries blood from the right ventricle of the heart to the lungs for purification. Pulmonary artery catheterization is a procedure, wherein a catheter is inserted into the pulmonary artery. The flow-directed balloon-tipped pulmonary artery catheter was first discussed in 1970 and was initially developed for the management of acute myocardial infarction. It was widely used in the management of various critical illnesses and surgical procedures. Pulmonary artery catheterization is a diagnostic procedure, in which a small catheter is inserted either through neck, arm, chest, or thigh vein and moved toward the right side of the heart in order to measure the pressure of the heart.

The global pulmonary artery catheter market is driven by the use of pulmonary artery catheter in the preoperative, perioperative, and postoperative treatment. Above this, with rising health issues due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits has increased the number of cases with cardiac complications have increased. Moreover, sedentary lifestyle and dietary habits, and increase in smoking and drinking habits are responsible for increased cardiac complications. Furthermore, rise in the geriatric population is a major factor driving the number of pulmonary artery catheterization procedures. Pulmonary artery catheterization is useful in taking standard care of all critically ill patients. However, it offers no benefits for patients with septic shocks, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and also in the routine treatment of patients undergoing high-risk of surgery.

The global pulmonary artery catheter market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into four-lumen catheter, five-lumen catheter, six-lumen catheter, and others. Based on application, the global pulmonary artery catheter market can be bifurcated into ICU use and non-ICU use. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, cardiac clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Leading players in the global pulmonary artery catheter market are Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Biosensors International Group, VICTUS, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

