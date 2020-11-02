Over-the-Counter Drugs Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Over-the-counter drugs, also known as non-prescription drugs, refer to medicines that can be bought without a prescription. These drugs are safe and effective when a consumer follows the directions on the label or as provided by a physician. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are primarily used to treat conditions that do not require direct consultation of a doctor. OTC drugs are safe and well tolerated. These provide affordable treatment and also help to decrease the workload of physicians. The OTC drugs helps to build a diverse product portfolio for health care business of pharmaceutical companies also it helps to extend product range for consumer brands of consumer goods companies. OTC drugs are easily available in pharmacies. Hence, some of these drugs have restrictions in the U.S. This restricted class of drugs include emergency contraception, pseudoephedrine, and some Schedule V controlled drugs. These products are considered OTC; however, these are not directly kept on pharmacy counters and must be dispensed by a pharmacist after confirming age, identity, and patient knowledge regarding usage of product.

The global over-the-counter drugs market has been segmented based on product type and geography. Based on product type, the market has been categorized into analgesics & pain relievers, cough, cold and flu products, dermatological products, vitamin supplements, mineral supplements, gastrointestinal products, sleep aids, weight loss products, smoking cession aids, ophthalmic products, and other products. Analgesics & pain relives, cough, cold and flu products, dermatological products, vitamin supplements, and mineral supplements are the major market segment. Among all major segments analgesics & pain relives hold the maximum market share. Weight loss products and smoking cession aids are likely to witness high growth in the next few years due to increase in awareness about healthy lifestyle.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touch points. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players of Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Report:

Major players operating in the OTC market include Alkem Laboratories Limited, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

