Contrast Media Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global contrast media market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the contrast media market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Global Contrast Media market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global contrast media market is growing at a rapid pace, driven by increase in incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The global contrast media market was valued at US$ 4,600 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2026 to reach over US$ 6,500 Mn by 2026. The global market is witnessing relatively higher growth owing to increase in technological advancements in contrast agents, increase in number of installed base of CTs and MRIs, and rise in prevalence of chronic disease across the globe.

Contrast agent/media is a substance used to enhance the contrast of fluids and structures of the body during medical imaging. These agents are used in X-ray, CT scan, angiography, and ultrasound imaging. The major types of contrast agent are iodine-based compounds, barium sulfate-based compounds, and gadolinium-based compound. These compounds are injected with the help of contrast media injectors through different routes of administration.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touch points. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players of Contrast Media Market Report:

The report also profiles major players in the global contrast media market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Bayer AG, Bracco Diagnostic, Inc., Guerbet Group, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Nanopet Pharma GmbH, Subhra Pharma Private Limited, and Spago Nanomedical AB.

