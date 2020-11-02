Global Flame Arrestors Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Flame Arrestors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flame Arrestors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A flame arrester is a device that stops fuel combustion by extinguishing the flame.

Base on type, the flame arrestors market has been segmented into in-line and end-of-line. The in-line segment is expected to be the largest because of the rising demand for detonation arrestors for pipelines and ventilation systems of storage terminals in the oil & gas industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flame Arrestors Market

The global Flame Arrestors market size is projected to reach US$ 656.5 million by 2026, from US$ 627.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3%% during 2021-2026.

Global Flame Arrestors Scope and Segment

Flame Arrestors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Arrestors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Braunschweiger Flammenfilter

Elmac Technologies

Emerson

Morrison Bros. Co.

Groth Corporation

Westech Industrial

Tornado Combustion Technologies

Protectoseal

Ergil

Bs&B Safety Systems

L&J Technologies

Motherwell Tank Protection

Flame Arrestors Breakdown Data by Type

In-line

End-of-line

Flame Arrestors Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceutical

Waste-to-energy Plant

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Flame Arrestors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Flame Arrestors market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Flame Arrestors Market Share Analysis

