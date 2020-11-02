Global Industrial Welding Robots Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Welding Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Welding Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Robot welding is the use of mechanized programmable tools (robots), which completely automate a welding process by both performing the weld and handling the part. Processes such as gas metal arc welding, while often automated, are not necessarily equivalent to robot welding, since a human operator sometimes prepares the materials to be welded. Robot welding is commonly used for resistance spot welding and arc welding in high production applications, such as the automotive industry.
Robot arc welding has begun growing quickly just recently, and already it commands about 20% of industrial robot applications. The major components of arc welding robots are the manipulator or the mechanical unit and the controller, which acts as the robot’s “brain”. The manipulator is what makes the robot move, and the design of these systems can be categorized into several common types, such as SCARA and cartesian coordinate robot, which use different coordinate systems to direct the arms of the machine.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Welding Robots Market
The global Industrial Welding Robots market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Welding Robots Scope and Segment
Industrial Welding Robots market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Welding Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB
Yaskawa Electric
Panasonic
KUKA
Fanuc
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Nachi-Fujikoshi
Daihen
Denso
Comau
IGM Robotic Systems
Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik
Industrial Welding Robots Breakdown Data by Type
Below 50 kg
50–150 kg
Above 150 kg
Industrial Welding Robots Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Electricals & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Metals & Machinery
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Industrial Welding Robots market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Industrial Welding Robots market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Welding Robots Market Share Analysis
