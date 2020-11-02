Global Large Format Printers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Large Format Printers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Large Format Printers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Large format printers, also named as Wide format printers are generally accepted to be any computer-controlled printing machines (printers) that support a maximum print roll width of between 18″ and 100″. Printers with capacities over 100″ wide are considered super wide or grand format.

Wide format printers are used to print banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpaper, murals, backlit film (duratrans), vehicle image wraps, electronic circuit schematics, architectural drawings, construction plans, backdrops for theatrical and media sets, and any other large format artwork or signage. Wide format printers usually employ some variant of inkjet or toner based technology to produce the printed image; and are more economical than other print methods such as screen printingfor most short-run (low quantity) print projects, depending on print size, run length (quantity of prints per single original), and the type of substrate or print medium.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Large Format Printers Market

The global Large Format Printers market size is projected to reach US$ 7161.5 million by 2026, from US$ 6922.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2%% during 2021-2026.

Global Large Format Printers Scope and Segment

Large Format Printers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Large Format Printers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Canon

Epson

HP

Mimaki

Roland

Agfa Graphics

Konica Minolta

Kyocera

Lexmark

Mutoh

Ricoh

Xerox

Large Format Printers Breakdown Data by Type

UV-cured ink

Latex ink

Aqueous ink

Dye sublimation ink

Solvent ink

Large Format Printers Breakdown Data by Application

Apparel & Textile

Advertising

Cad and Technical Printing

Signage

Decor

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Large Format Printers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Large Format Printers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Large Format Printers Market Share Analysis

