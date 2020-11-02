Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Intelligent Pump Control (IPC) system offers an effective solution to ragging through detecting the early signs of blockages and taking action to automatically clear the problem. Pumps are maintained in a cleaner state which delivers further improvements in other key pump performance measures including pump reliability, up-time and energy efficiency.

IPC system accurately monitors pump performance by ‘live’ continuous measurement of torque producing current, plus flow and pump speed where appropriate. The live data is compared to measured values taken during commissioning, plus expected pump profile characteristics. Any ‘out of profile’ performance is instantly detected, giving an early warning indication of ragging. Should the pump ‘out of profile’ performance extend the profile settings, an automatic drive based cleansing cycle is initiated to clear the pump impeller.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market

The global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Scope and Segment

Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Grundfos

Xylem

Sulzer

Flowserve

ITT

Colfax

Kirloskar Brothers

Regal Beloit

KSB Aktiengesellschaft

Seepex

Wilo

Yaskawa Electric

Grunwl

Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Pumps

Variable Drives

Control Systems

Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Building Automation

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Share Analysis

