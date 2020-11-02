Global Crop Protection Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Crop Protection Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Crop Protection Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Crop protection equipment are the collection of products, tools, and equipment that farmers utilize to manage weeds, plant diseases, and pests (invertebrate and vertebrate), both of which are capable of damaging agriculture crops and forestry.

Agricultural crops include vegetable crops (such as cabbage, potatoes etc.), field crops such as wheat rice maize etc. and fruits. Farmers take various decisions every day to protect their crops from weeds and insects. Crops protection equipment plays a significant role in ensuring healthy and good farming practices. These equipment assists farmers in keeping the crop safe from various insects, pests, and in following proper cultivation systems. Agriculture is getting increasing attention globally since government and non-government authorities are identifying the need to enhance productivity in order to ensure food security and better nutrition.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

John Deere

AGCO

Kubota

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

Mahindra & Mahindra

Yanmar

SAME Deutz-Fahr

Escorts Group

Bucher Industries

Daedong Industrial

ARGO SpA

Alamo Group

Netafim

Iseki

Kverneland Group

Crop Protection Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Sprayers

Dusters

Others

Crop Protection Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Horticulture

Farm

Others

The key regions covered in the Crop Protection Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

