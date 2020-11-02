Clinical Nutrition Products Market Size, Status, Scope and Growth Prospects

Global Clinical Nutrition Products Market: Snapshot

Increasing geriatric and aging population mostly in the developed economies is the primary factor that is boosting the growth of the market for clinical nutrition products. Aging population is quite likely to have major health-related concerns that are related to appetite loss and disorders pertaining to metabolism of the aging population. Around 35% of the American adults and around half of the total world population aged above 60 years suffer from various metabolic disorders. Increasing trend of prescription-driven nutritional products is estimated to trigger growth of the market for clinical nutrition products in the years to come.

Sales of nutrition prescription is driven by the fact that children are more and more opting for junk and convenience food, and as such it is going to stimulate growth of the market for clinical nutrition product. Lack of awareness and wide prevalence of poverty could lead to substantial amount of deficiencies in children in the developing economies.

Improved healthcare system together with high rate of birth in many of the emerging economies could trigger the market for clinical nutrition products. Increase in the number of government inditiatives for further improvement of the prevailing healthcare system could also further accelerate the progress of the market across the globe.

There is, however, a flipside of the story as well. Strict regulations by the government, absence of consistent global reimbursement policies coupled with volatility of the market are also expected to restrain the growth of the market. Another factor that is also curbing the growth of the market is the prevalence of patient compliance complexities.

Clinical nutrition provides sufficient amount of nutrients such as vitamins, protein and mineral to the patients and also helps to keep energy balance. Clinical nutrition products help to improve digestion, metabolisms, absorption, transportation, storage and discharge from the human body.

Infant, enteral and parenteral nutrition are the major segments of clinical nutrition products. Enteral nutritions consumed orally such as nutritional drinks and provide nutrients to the patients who cannot ingest. Parenteral nutrients provided to patients through feeding tube. Infant nutrients can be milk-based or soy-based and helps in stages of development of infants. Infant nutrition is the fastest growing segment in the clinical nutrition products market.

Expanding product lines in nutrition markets, a steady infant birth rate, an aging population and several other factors are driving sales for clinical nutrition products in most of the regions worldwide. In addition, advancements in follow-up formulas, innovative products and other organic formulas are expected to drive sales over the forecast period. Clinical nutrition market is expected to show steady growth over the forecast period. Europe and the North America are expected to dominate the world clinical nutrition products market in the years to come. Increasing investments from manufacturers in the R&D for innovating new products with enhanced nutrition and focused at improving the health of infants would help in further market expansion. Growing awareness about the relationship between health and nutrition, recovering market conditions would help clinical nutrition market to succeed in the long-term.

Some of the key participants in clinical nutrition products market include Nestle Nutrition, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Lonza Ltd, Gentiva Health Services Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, Kendall, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Hospira Inc., Hero Nutritionals Inc., Baxter International Inc., American Home Patient Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, H. J. Heinz Company and Fresenius Kabi among others.

