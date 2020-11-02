COVID-19 Impact on Dry Onion Market By Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2027

Dried onions are just the right ingredients to add a sweet and sharp onion flavor to any preparation sans the time needed for chopping onions and then preparing it for the dish. It also spares one from burning and teary eyes that happens while chopping and peeling onions. Dried onions are the white and whole onion bulbs that have been minced, dehydrated, and peeled for instant use. These forms of onions are added to fish, poultry, or with meats or are served with these items. The global dry onion market is likely to be shaped by the high demand for the product in a wide variety of preparations. Some of the common varieties of dry onions are shallot, white, red, and brown onions. Dry onions are high in healthy sulphur and fiber content, which is likely to encourage growth of the global dry onion market in the years to come.

Dehydration or drying has been an age-old practice and is considered one of the ideal ways of food preservation. At present, drying of onion has emerged as a popular trend, which involves draining the moisture from onions and making it completely dry. Dry onions do not need refrigeration. Dry onions also play the role of an antiseptic in healing wounds. Such wide scope of use is likely to amplify growth opportunities of the global dry onion market in the years to come.

Form, drying process, application, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global dry onion market has been categorized. Such dissection of the market comes with the purpose to offer stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global dry onion market.

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global dry onion market is mentioned below:

In March 2018, Sensient Technologies made an acquisition of Peru-based natural food and natural ingredients company, Globenatural Internacional S.A. With this acquisition, Sensient Technologies is likely to reach out to the consumers in South America.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global dry onion market include the below-mentioned:

Foodchem International Corporation

Cascade Specialties Inc.

Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd

Rocky Mountain Spice Company

Olam International

The Dehydrated Garlic and Onion Company

Global Dry Onion Market: Key Trends

The global dry onion market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Health Benefits of Dry Onions to Stoke Demand in the Market

Dry onions have antioxidants, which assist in the prevention of ailments related to heart. It also helps in improving circulatory system of the body. Besides, dry onions are also considered to act as a stress reliever and improving strength. Presence of vitamin C in these onions helps in the regulation of blood sugar, thereby acting as insulin. Presence of iron, vitamins, and sulphur in dry onions strengthens nerves. Multiple health benefits associated with consumption of the product is estimated to act in favor of the expansion of the global dry onion market in the years to come.

Gluten-free diet is becoming increasingly popular, particularly amongst the consumers from the developed parts of the world. The demand for gluten-free food products is driven by the growing concern for health. This factor is likely to fuel he sale of various dried food products, such as dry onion. Many of the producers of dry onion are investing in research and development activities to come up with healthier options. All these factors are likely to drive the growth of the global dry onion market over the tenure of assessment.

Global Dry Onion Market: Geographical Analysis

An increased demand for dry onions can be observed in both Europe and North America regions, thanks to the rising demand for gluten-free food products. In addition, rising demand for processed food is estimated to generate opportunities for the dry onion market in North America and Europe. Growing awareness about health and benefits of consumption of dry onions is likely to propel growth of the market in Asia Pacific in the years to come.