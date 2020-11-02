Global Firefighter Drones Market (Covid 19 Update )Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand And Opportunities To 2027

Firefighter Drones Market – Introduction

Firefighter drones are unmanned air vehicles which are remotely controlled by humans to extinguish fires. Companies are using electromechanical sensor technology for firefighting drones with the continuous development of advanced technologies. Firefighter drones help in wildfires, motor vehicle accident scenes, hazmat incidents, and even in rescue operations. Fire accidents lead to loss of lives, property damage, and fatal injuries to firefighters. Therefore, governments of various countries are encouraging the incorporation of firefighting drones and increasing the use of advanced technologies. Moreover, leading drones manufacturing companies are designing and developing advanced firefighting solutions with a higher degree of safety features and functionality.

Growing demand for advance technologies are encouraging governments to heavily invest in the development of advanced firefighting drones. Drones provide real-time situation scenarios and operational awareness in operational activities. Critical incidents in different industries encourage organizations to use firefighting drones. Military & defense, and public safety are the trending organizations where the deployment of firefighting drones is increasing. Usage of drones in military & defense is growing rapidly, for the purpose of spying and dealing with criminal activities. Drone technologies are continuously improving in the areas of miniaturization, autonomy, and swarms.

Firefighter Drones Market–Competitive Landscape

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Founded in 1995, Lockheed Martin Corporation has its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, the U.S. The American conglomerate operates its business in four segments: missiles and fire control (MFC) equipment, rotary and mission systems (RMS), aeronautics, and unmanned K-MAX drone helicopter.

Harris Corporation

Incorporated in 1895, Harris Corporation has its headquarters in Melbourne, Florida, the U.S. It specializes in defense and aerospace products. The company produces electronic systems, night vision equipment, wireless equipment, space-borne antennas, and tactical radios for use in government, defense, and commercial sectors.

Elistair

Incorporated in 2014, Elistair is located in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France. The company designs, produces, and commercializes tethered drone products. It offers three types of products: ORION, Safe-T, and Ligh-T- Tether. It also provides tethered drones for firefighting.

BSS Holland B.V

Incorporated in 2008, BSS Holland B.V is located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company offers drones, C4I, tactical & compound equipment, and robots. Additionally, it provides service and support to homeland security, critical infrastructure organizations, and defense.

AeroVironment, Inc

Founded in 1971, AeroVironment, Inc is located in Simi Valley, California. The U.S based company develops, designs, and produces products for enterprises and the government sector. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), tactical missile systems, High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellites, and commercial related solutions to organizations and the U.S. Government.

Some of the other key players operating in the global firefighter drones market include Yuneec International Company Limited, Aerones, DSLRPros, Dronefly, and Draganfly Innovations Inc.

Growing number of causalities

Significant increase in fire causalities have resulted in many firefighters losing their lives. Therefore, firefighter drones play an important role in harsh and hazardous firefighting environments. Moreover, technological advancement is expected to help the firefighter drones market to grow in the future.

Integration complexity, environmental conditions, and data accuracy challenges to restrain the market

Increasing use of advanced technology is making firefighter drones more advanced. Additionally, they are equipped with advanced sensors and GPS systems. However, factors such as limited Integration complexity, environmental conditions, and accuracy of data may hinder the growth of the market.

Firefighter Drones Market–Segmentation

The firefighter drones market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Type

Industry

Region

Firefighter Drones Market Segmentation – by Type

Based on type, the firefighter drones market can be segmented into:

Multi Rotor Drones.

Fixed Wing Drones

Single Rotor Helicopter Drones

Firefighter Drones Market Segmentation – by Industry

In terms of industry, the firefighter drones market can be divided into:

Corporates

Education

Hospitality

Government

Military & Defense

Energy & Utilities

The report on the firefighter drones market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The firefighter drones market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on the firefighter drones market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis of the firefighter drones market includes:

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific

South America

