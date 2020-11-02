Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market: Overview

The tissue and hygiene paper packaging market may record transformational growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030, prominently due to the increase in the sales of toilet papers across numerous countries. Innovations and advances in manufacturing technology may serve as a great growth generator for the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. Based on packaging types, the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market can be segmented into fold tissue packaging, kitchen roll packaging, and toilet roll packaging.

This report on the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market provides a thorough analysis of the current market situation. The report covers various parameters related to growth like competitive landscape, regional analysis, key players, and ongoing trends. The report also offers insights on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. The segmental study enables an individual to deeply understand the different aspects of the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market systematically.

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market: Competitive Aspects

The tissue and hygiene paper packaging market consists of numerous international and domestic players in the fray. They are involved in neck-to-neck competition with each other. The manufacturers of the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market are focusing on cutting-edge packaging designs to attract consumers. In addition, the manufacturers are also focusing greatly on research and development activities to explore new mechanisms that can provide both cost-effective and superior-quality packaging solutions.

Some well-established players in the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market are Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Polipaks SIA, Valley Tissue Packaging, Amerplast, Davpack, and TMC, Inc.

Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market: Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak led to many countries implementing lockdowns. This aspect created panic among a considerable populace and they started hoarding essentials like toilet papers, kitchen rolls, and tissue papers. The growing demand for these products is directly proportional to the growth of the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. Therefore, this aspect brought tremendous growth opportunities for the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market.

The rising awareness about environment conservation is leading many manufacturers of toilet papers, tissue papers, and kitchen rolls to move toward sustainable packaging options. Many manufacturers in the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market are changing their packaging strategies to be in tandem with the enduser’s requirements. Eco-friendly packaging is one of the most important dimensions that the manufacturers are paying attention to. Here are some developments pertaining to the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market.

Makoter, a Slovenian packaging firm purchased the Comexi S1 DS slitter to produce flexible packaging for tissue and hygiene products; such developments highlight the growing influence of technology in the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market Cushelle recently launched toilet paper in recyclable paper packaging and claims to have reduced carbon footprint by 2.2% Henkel is applying Loctite Liofol HS 2809-22 RE coating and is used as the heat seal grade for recyclable toilet paper packaging companies, with Sofidel being one of them



Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market: Investments, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Key players in the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market are involved in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures for strengthening their foothold. Investments from various conglomerates and firms also help in accelerating the growth rate of the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market. Some of the recent developments are as follows:

International Finance Corporation recently announced an investment of $25 mn in Packages Limited Cascades, a leading manufacturer of tissue and hygiene paper packaging recently acquired the assets of Orchids Paper Products



Tissue and Hygiene Paper Packaging Market: Geographical Analysis

The tissue and hygiene paper packaging market is geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America may bring considerable growth for the tissue and hygiene paper packaging market across the forecast period due to the hoarding of toilet papers, especially in the U.S. Asia Pacific and Latin America may also acquire a substantial market share during the forecast period.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

