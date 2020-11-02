Screw Conveyor Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Screw conveyor is an equipment which is used to convey bulk materials from one part of a process to another. Screw conveyors can be used as distributors, feeders, collectors, or mixers and it can be equipped to either cool or heat the material while performing the task. With proper covers and gasketing, they have become dust tight, weatherproof, and rodent and insect proof. Compact and close design allows them to fit easily into restricted and small areas that would otherwise be unsuitable for most types of bulk material handling equipment. Screw conveyors are easy to install and support, and requires very limited repair and maintenance. They are the most economical type of bulk handling equipment in the manufacturing industry.

Increasing demand for product mixing machinery from the agricultural industry is supported by the rising consumption of cereal, grains, and fruits. Manufacturers are upgrading the technology of the screw conveyor with exceptional characteristics which include energy efficiency, easy handling, and better flexibility. Thus, manufacturers are utilizing the product for harvesting, and growing and processing of agriculture products such as wheat, rice, maize, corn, etc. This in turn is increasing the demand for screw conveyors and is expected to drive the global screw conveyor market over the forecast period. Screw conveyors are used in the food and beverages industry for mixing of the raw materials and convey the material to another process.

Increasing population is leading to increasing demand for food and beverages. Screw conveyors are used in the mining industry for the extraction of metal & minerals. Power and cement industries are aiding growth in the metals and mining sector. Increasing demand for medicines has resulted in the growth in sales of screw conveyors for the pharmaceutical industry. Also, these screw conveyers are used to minimize the waste during the material handling process. Manufacturers are focusing on product development and technological advancements to increase the customer base for screw conveyors.

Various government associations such as Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association of America have laid down the guidelines and instructions for operating screw conveyors. Advantages of screw conveyors are that they are ideal for conveying dry to semi-fluid bulk materials and free flowing to sluggish materials in the conveyor. It has the cost advantage of mixing and transporting the bulk material in a single equipment and is more cost effective than other conveying equipment such as belts, etc.

However, there are some restraints which can affect the demand for screw conveyors. Malfunction of screw conveyor equipment may lead to entry of dust particles from the screw conveyor, causing breathing problems to operators handling the equipment. In an inclined screw conveyor, if the angle of inclination of the conveyor increases, the allowable capacity of a given unit rapidly decreases which may affect the productivity.

The global screw conveyor market can be segmented based on type, capacity of rotation, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of product type, the global screw conveyor market can be classified into horizontal screw conveyor, shaft less screw conveyor, inclined screw conveyor, and vertical screw conveyor. Based on capacity of rotation, the screw conveyor market can be classified into less than 45 RPM, 45-105 RPM, 05-165 RPM, and greater than 165 RPM. On the basis of end-use industry, the global screw conveyor market can be classified into metals and mining, agriculture, food and beverage, chemicals, and others. In terms of region, the screw conveyor market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players in the global screw conveyor market are Astro Engineering & Manufacturing Inc., Conveyor Engineering & Manufacturing, DEMECH India, Flexicon Corporation, FMC Technologies, Industrial Screw Conveyor Inc., Kase Custom Conveyors, KWS Manufacturing Company, Ltd., Screw Conveyor Corporation, Shanghai Zenith Company, SPIRAC Engineering AB, and Wamgroup S.p.A.

