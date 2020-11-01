Global Telehandlers for Construction Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Telehandlers for Construction market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Telehandlers for Construction market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A telehandler, also called a telescopic handler, is a machine that is used to lift loads in agricultural, construction, environment, logistics, and mining and quarrying industries. Apart from lifting loads, this machine can be used for material handling, digging trenches, and elevating personnel and underground mine baskets.

The stringent emission standards in major markets is one of the key growth factors for the telehandlers market for the construction industry. It has been observed, that the construction industry accounts for the substantial increase in the emission of air pollutants such as greenhouse gases. To curb the level of pollutants in the air, the governments of various countries are taking stringent efforts such as the implementation of Tier 4 norms for heavy industries. These initiatives strictly enforce the companies to adopt and leverage the use of new advanced equipment. Moreover, the Tier 5 regulations imposed by the government mandate the vendors to install a separate diesel particulate filter (DPF) for the engines to curtail further emission.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Telehandlers for Construction Market

The global Telehandlers for Construction market size is projected to reach US$ 4516.1 million by 2026, from US$ 4347.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6%% during 2021-2026.

Global Telehandlers for Construction Scope and Segment

Telehandlers for Construction market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Telehandlers for Construction market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Telehandlers for Construction market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Telehandlers for Construction market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Telehandlers for Construction Market Share Analysis

