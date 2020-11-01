Global Water Filtration Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Water Filtration Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Filtration Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Filtration equipment is used in the water treatment industry to remove unwanted contaminants. This study analyzes the global market for water filtration equipment, including conventional filtration (e.g., activated carbon, sand filtration) and membrane equipment (e.g., microfiltration, reverse osmosis). In this study, water filtration equipment is defined as equipment used to treat water used as supply, process, cooling, or boiler water, or wastewater from municipal and industrial sources.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Filtration Equipment Market

The global Water Filtration Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Water Filtration Equipment Scope and Segment

Water Filtration Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Filtration Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Culligan

Danaher

DowDuPont

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies

Parker-Hannifin

Pentair

SUEZ

Veolia Environnement

Water Filtration Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Conventional Filtration

Membrane Equipment

Water Filtration Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Municipal

Manufacturing

Commercial

Residential

Oil and Gas

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Water Filtration Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Water Filtration Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Water Filtration Equipment Market Share Analysis

