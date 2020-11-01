In this report, the Global AIS Transponder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global AIS Transponder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ais-transponder-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026
Market Analysis and Insights: Global AIS Transponder Market
Prior to COVID-19, the market for AIS Transponder was anticipated to grow from US$ 53.83 million in 2020 to US$ 78.35 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during 2020-2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for AIS Transponder is projected to grow from US$ 47.81 million in 2020 (a change by -5.59% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ 69.54 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% during 2020-2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public-private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the AIS Transponder market.
Global AIS Transponder Scope and Market Size
The global AIS Transponder market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AIS Transponder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
By Company
SRT Marine
Alltek Marine
Furuno
Navico
Garmin
Icom
Japan Radio Company
Vesper Marine
Comnav Marine
True Heading
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Transas Marine Limited (W盲rtsil盲)
SAAB AB
Raymarine
Weatherdock AG
Segment by Type
Class A Marine AIS
Class B Marine AIS
Segment by Application
Merchant Marine
Recreational Boats
Fishing Vessels
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
Rest of APAC
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Colombia
Argentina
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
