In this report, the Global AIS Transponder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global AIS Transponder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ais-transponder-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026



Market Analysis and Insights: Global AIS Transponder Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for AIS Transponder was anticipated to grow from US$ 53.83 million in 2020 to US$ 78.35 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during 2020-2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for AIS Transponder is projected to grow from US$ 47.81 million in 2020 (a change by -5.59% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ 69.54 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% during 2020-2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public-private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the AIS Transponder market.

Global AIS Transponder Scope and Market Size

The global AIS Transponder market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AIS Transponder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

By Company

SRT Marine

Alltek Marine

Furuno

Navico

Garmin

Icom

Japan Radio Company

Vesper Marine

Comnav Marine

True Heading

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Transas Marine Limited (W盲rtsil盲)

SAAB AB

Raymarine

Weatherdock AG

Segment by Type

Class A Marine AIS

Class B Marine AIS

Segment by Application

Merchant Marine

Recreational Boats

Fishing Vessels

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ais-transponder-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global AIS Transponder market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global AIS Transponder markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global AIS Transponder Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global AIS Transponder market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global AIS Transponder market

Challenges to market growth for Global AIS Transponder manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global AIS Transponder Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com