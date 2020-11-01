Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Professional Survey Report 2020

In this report, the Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Heli-Coil Thread Inserts is projected to grow from US$ 413.87 million in 2020 to US$ 516.30 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% during 2021-2026.The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public-private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market.

This report focuses on Heli-Coil Thread Inserts volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Heli-Coil Thread Inserts in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

For the manufacturers covered, this report analyzes the Heli-Coil Thread Inserts manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each company.

By Company

Wilhelm B枚llhoff GmbH & Co. KG

STANLEY

Amecoil

KATO Fastening Systems

Recoil

Tool Components (E-Z LOK)

Helical Wire

Bordo International

HONSEL

WTI Fasteners

KKV

Zhongguan

Harishrum Engineers (Gripcoil)

Helisert Insert Fasteners

Segment by Type

Tanged Thread Inserts

Tangless Thread Inserts

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Electric & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Machinery Industry

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia

Japan

China

India

