Global Potato Fryers Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026

In this report, the Global Potato Fryers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Potato Fryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Potato Fryers Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Potato Fryers market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Potato Fryers industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Potato Fryers YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -8.49% in 2020 and the revenue will be 1442.9 million USD in 2020 from 1576.71 million USD in 2019. The market size of Potato Fryers will reach 1851.99 million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 4.25% from 2020 to 2026.

Global Potato Fryers Scope and Market Size

The global Potato Fryers market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potato Fryers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

By Company

Frymaster (Welbit)

Heat and Control

Middleby

ITW

Kiremko

INCALFER

JBT

Flo-Mech

Henny Penny

GEM Equipment of Oregon

TNA Australia Solutions

Electrolux Professional

Rosenqvists

Standex

Wintech Taparia Limited

Ali Group

Fabcon Food Systems

Avantco Equipment

Segment by Type

Commercial Deep Fryers

Processing Line Fryers

Segment by Application

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Full Service Restaurant/Main Line Dining

Retail Outlets

Food Processing Plant

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Others

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Others

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

