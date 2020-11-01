In this report, the Global Potato Fryers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Potato Fryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-potato-fryers-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Potato Fryers Market
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Potato Fryers market in 2020.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Potato Fryers industry.
Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Potato Fryers YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -8.49% in 2020 and the revenue will be 1442.9 million USD in 2020 from 1576.71 million USD in 2019. The market size of Potato Fryers will reach 1851.99 million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 4.25% from 2020 to 2026.
Global Potato Fryers Scope and Market Size
The global Potato Fryers market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potato Fryers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
By Company
Frymaster (Welbit)
Heat and Control
Middleby
ITW
Kiremko
INCALFER
JBT
Flo-Mech
Henny Penny
GEM Equipment of Oregon
TNA Australia Solutions
Electrolux Professional
Rosenqvists
Standex
Wintech Taparia Limited
Ali Group
Fabcon Food Systems
Avantco Equipment
Segment by Type
Commercial Deep Fryers
Processing Line Fryers
Segment by Application
Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)
Full Service Restaurant/Main Line Dining
Retail Outlets
Food Processing Plant
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Others
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Russia
Italy
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Others
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
