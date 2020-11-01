Global Cosmetic Packaging Market is predicted to grow at approximately 5.2% by 2023

Summary

Market Highlights

The global cosmetic packaging market is competitive due to the high growth potential in the market and the presence of many small and large vendors. The key drivers of cosmetic packaging are growth on innovative and alluring packaging. Major cosmetics and personal care brands have started considering effective packaging as an important attribute of product marketing. Therefore, the strategy enhanced brand visibility, increased sales, reduced brand recall rates.

The global cosmetic packaging market size is projected to attain a share of more than USD 35.6 billion at a CAGR of 5.2%, by 2023.

The market is majorly influenced by the presence of plastic. It is the most preferred material which is used as packaging by the manufacturers and consumers. The use of plastic ensures the durability of the packaging along with retention of the important minerals and chemical properties of the product. The rising awareness about anti- aging products with the flourishing e-commerce sector in the APAC region is expected to increase the demand of this market.

Cosmetic Packaging Industry Key Players

The key players of global cosmetic packaging market report include

ABC Packaging Ltd

Aptar Group Inc.

Amcor Limited

Albea S.A

Fusion Packaging

Gerresheimer AG

HCP Packaging

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

Quadpack Industries

RPC Group Plc.

Market Research Analysis

The market is highly application based. The key drivers of cosmetic packaging market are growth on innovative and alluring packaging. Major cosmetics and personal care brands have started considering effective packaging as an important attribute of product marketing. Therefore, the strategy enhanced brand visibility, increased sales, reduced brand recall rates.

On the basis of materials such as glass, plastic, paper, metal, and wood are used for packaging cosmetics. Plastic leads the market in terms of both value and volume. The changing lifestyles and rising consumer preference the demand for eco-friendly products are increasing. The share owes to the properties of plastic such as light-weight, and durability. On the basis of applications, hair care and skin care accounts for the largest share in the market. The share is attributed to the changing lifestyles and preferences. The industry demands durable and light weight packaging.

On the basis of region, UK, US and Germany contributes largely to the global cosmetic packaging market, majorly due to increase in demand for luxury goods. In terms of demand APAC is currently dominating the market. The rising awareness about anti- aging products with the flourishing e-commerce sector in the APAC region is expected to increase the demand of this market. The region has also seen a lot of investment in R&D towards the technological advancement in cosmetic packaging industries.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global trends in cosmetic packaging industry, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global cosmetic packaging market as material, product and application. On the basis of material it is segmented as metals, plastics, paper, glass and others. On the basis of product it is segmented as bottles, tubes, jars, containers, sticks, roller balls and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as hair care, skin care, nail care, makeup care and others.

